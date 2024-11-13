Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A disqualified driver who was caught behind the wheel after a community tip-off to police has been jailed.

Officers received information from concerned members of local community that disqualified driver Connor McGrath was seen speeding around the Hurst Farm Estate in Matlock on Monday, September 9.

PC Abaid Hussain searched the area and was unable to loacte the car at first, however eventually he tracked the black Audi A3 down to Stafford Crescent in Wirksworth later that evening.

A knock on a nearby door saw the homeowner point out McGrath as being the driver and – to add to the growing list of offences – he explained to PC Hussain that the 28-year-old had also been taking drugs before driving.

A disqualified driver Connor McGrath is set to spend 22 weeks behind the bars.

McGrath was promptly arrested on suspicion of drug driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He eventually admitted to driving the Audi - but then added to the list by refusing to conduct a roadside drugs test and further refused when he got to custody.

The day after his arrest he was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis – and was remanded to appear at court where he was then released on court bail.

He eventually appeared on 7 November at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court – where he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

That guilty plea activated an 18-week suspended sentence that McGrath had been given at Lancashire Magistrates’ Court on 27 May of this year and he was handed a further four weeks in prison for the more recent offence sending him to prison for a total of 22 weeks. He was also handed a 48 month disqualification from driving on top.

PC Hussain said: “Firstly I want to thank the members of the public who assisted in making sure that McGrath was not able to continue to get behind the wheel.

“He knew he was disqualified and knew he was impaired by drugs but simply did not care.

“If you know anyone who is behaving like him then please contact us, in confidence, and ensure that our roads are a safer place without the likes of McGrath on them.”