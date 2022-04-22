Dispersal order issued for Derbyshire town as police try to combat rising anti-social behaviour

The order has been issued for Heanor and Langley Mill following a several reports of anti-social behaviour and disorder.

The order was active as of 5pm on Thursday, April 21, and runs until 5pm on Saturday, April 23. It allows police to disperse people from the stated areas, and if they are involved in instances of anti-social behaviour, take anyone under 16 back to their home.

A dispersal order can only be authorised for a maximum period of 48 hours but at the point of expiry, officers will carry out an assessment, and a further period of up to 48 hours can be authorised if necessary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heanor and Langley Mill have been hit by incidents of anti-social behaviour.

PCSO Supervisor Jenny Lorimer, of the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have received a number of reports from members of the public regarding anti-social behaviour and disorder in the Heanor and Langley Mill areas.

“This dispersal order will provide officers with the power to deal with any issues and return anyone under 16 back to their home.

“Our team will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area and we hope that our presence will have an impact on any disorder and anti-social behaviour.”

Anti-social behaviour can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:

The dispersal order covers the area mapped out here.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101