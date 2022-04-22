Dispersal order issued for Derbyshire town as police try to combat rising anti-social behaviour

The order has been issued for Heanor and Langley Mill following a several reports of anti-social behaviour and disorder.
The order was active as of 5pm on Thursday, April 21, and runs until 5pm on Saturday, April 23. It allows police to disperse people from the stated areas, and if they are involved in instances of anti-social behaviour, take anyone under 16 back to their home.
A dispersal order can only be authorised for a maximum period of 48 hours but at the point of expiry, officers will carry out an assessment, and a further period of up to 48 hours can be authorised if necessary.
PCSO Supervisor Jenny Lorimer, of the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have received a number of reports from members of the public regarding anti-social behaviour and disorder in the Heanor and Langley Mill areas.
“This dispersal order will provide officers with the power to deal with any issues and return anyone under 16 back to their home.
“Our team will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area and we hope that our presence will have an impact on any disorder and anti-social behaviour.”
Anti-social behaviour can be reported to Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.