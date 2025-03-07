A dispersal order is in place across Ilkeston town centre due to concerns about anti-social behaviour. The order was made active on Wednesday, March 5 – and remains in effect until 5.00pm on Friday, March 7.

It covers the area of the town centre highlighted on the pictured map and allows police to disperse people from the stated areas and, if they are involved in instances of anti-social behaviour, take anyone under 16 back to their home.

Anyone who returns to the area within a specified amount of time risks arrest and prosecution.

PC Richardson, from the Erewash Youth Engagement team said “The dispersal order has been put in place to allow officers to effectively investigate recent reports of anti-social behaviour whilst ensuring the safety of the local community.

“Police and partner agencies refer anti-social behaviour perpetrators to Immediate Justice as part of the multi-agency response to intervene and divert their activity. Through Immediate Justice, the offenders will be required to carry out reparative activities directly to the victim or in their community.

“Other resolutions include Anti-Social Behaviour Contracts, Criminal Behaviour Orders, Dispersal Orders and Community Protection Notices.

“What is not commonly known is that youth offenders and perpetrators guilty of ASB or other crimes could also put themselves and their family in breach of their tenancy agreement.

“It’s vitally important that parents know where their children are when they go out and have a responsibility ensure that their behaviour does not impact others or their property.

“When a person is allocated a property, they will have to sign a tenancy agreement, this is a legally binding contract between the council and its tenants.

“Under this, the tenants have responsibilities regarding their own behaviour, the behaviour of the household and the behaviour of any visitors to their home.

“The housing association may act against any tenants who breach the conditions of their tenancy agreement through enforcement under the Council’s Anti-Social Behaviour policy. “

