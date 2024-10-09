Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dinosaur sculptures which were stolen from a garden in Buxton have been found five years later in Wye Head Woods.

A metal triceratops and a velociraptor—were uncovered by local environmental and heritage charity, Buxton Civic Association who were undertaking maintenance work to clear unwanted ground vegetation.

The sculptures belong to Andy Hill, a Buxton-based artist known for his unique metalwork under the name Ferassic Park.

In September 2019 the statues were stolen from Andy’s friend, Alison Broady’s, garden who had been looking after them.

One of the metal dinosaurs which was out on display in 2019 before it was stolen. Photo Andy Hill

After hearing they had been found she went to Poole’s Cavern where the team were storing them for safe keeping.

She said: “It was a real shock when the first dinosaur vanished way back in September 2019 and when the second one was taken just one week later it was a terrible blow.

“I was away on holiday when BCA found the dinosaurs and to come back to the news that they had possibly been found was unbelievable. “When I actually saw them I must admit it bought a tear to my eye, we were dreadfully afraid that they might have been sold purely for scrap value, which would have been a travesty for such impressive works of art.

“I was astounded at what good condition they are in and when I found out that they were found so close to where they vanished from, it feels like a fairy story to have them rediscovered after five years out in the wilderness.”

One of the dino sculptures found in vegetation in Wye Head Woods. Photo BCA

Artist Andy said: “It’s an incredible story how they have found their way home, and I’m a very happy and relieved soul.”

Harriet Saltis, BCA’s Woodland Manager, was equally pleased with the discovery.

She said: “It’s very disheartening to see such unique artwork fly-tipped into our woodlands.

“We suspect that they were hidden in our woods due to their weight and the difficulty that the thieves had in moving them.

Artist Andy Hill on the right, with one of his other sculptures. Photo Andy Hill

“However, we are relieved to reunite them with their rightful owner. It’s a real testament to the community spirit we have in Buxton, and we’re glad to have played a part in restoring a piece of that.”

The return of the dinosaurs brings a happy ending to a five-year mystery, while also highlighting ongoing efforts by BCA to protect and maintain Buxton’s natural and cultural heritage.