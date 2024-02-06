Diamond ring, bracelet and necklace stolen as thieves take ‘large quantity of jewellery’ from Derbyshire house

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The break in happened at a house in Bretby Lane, Burton on Wednesday, January 31, sometime between 5.10pm and 10.40pm.

A white gold ring with Japanese Akoya pearl and diamonds, a yellow and white gold emerald and diamond necklace, a diamond set line bracelet, and a diamond set cross necklace are among items stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three suitcases were also stolen during the burglary and are described as a blue Samsonite hold size case, a mushroom coloured Stratic hand luggage case with a gold handle, and an orange hand luggage case. Designer sunglasses and perfume were also taken.

A white gold ring with Japanese Akoya pearl and diamonds, a yellow and white gold emerald and diamond necklace, a diamond set line bracelet, and a diamond set cross necklace are among items stolen from a house in Burton.

Police have now shared images of the stolen jewellery in a bid to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen these items or been offered them for sale recently.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting reference 24*63806 on the methods below.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101