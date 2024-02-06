Diamond ring, bracelet and necklace stolen as thieves take ‘large quantity of jewellery’ from Derbyshire house
The break in happened at a house in Bretby Lane, Burton on Wednesday, January 31, sometime between 5.10pm and 10.40pm.
A white gold ring with Japanese Akoya pearl and diamonds, a yellow and white gold emerald and diamond necklace, a diamond set line bracelet, and a diamond set cross necklace are among items stolen.
Three suitcases were also stolen during the burglary and are described as a blue Samsonite hold size case, a mushroom coloured Stratic hand luggage case with a gold handle, and an orange hand luggage case. Designer sunglasses and perfume were also taken.
Police have now shared images of the stolen jewellery in a bid to jog the memory of anyone who may have seen these items or been offered them for sale recently.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting reference 24*63806 on the methods below.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.