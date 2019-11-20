Developer who demolished Derbyshire bungalow knowing it was home to tiny bats avoids jail

A developer who demolished a bungalow in Derbyshire knowing it was home to bats has avoided a jail sentence.

Back in 2018 an application was made to North East Derbyshire District Council by a local developer to demolish an existing bungalow on Amber Lane, Ashover and, in its place, build a new dwelling.

A Pipistrelle bat.

A spokesperson for the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: "An ecologist's survey identified the presence of Pipistrelle bats in the old building, meaning that other measures to protect the bats would be required in advance of any demolition work.

But the developer chose to commission a second survey which produced a report telling of a bat-free zone.

Despite the planning authority’s stipulations, the developer went ahead, razed the old bungalow and built the new house.

Interviews followed with the developer and a second person, and charges soon followed."

The developer was sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months.

