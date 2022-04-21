“Desperate” arrested Chesterfield man urinated in police car footwell

An arrested Chesterfield man desperate for the loo urinated in the back of a police car when officers who were busy dealing with a nearby fracas told him he would have to “hold on”.

By Ben McVay
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 3:41 pm

Melusi Madaweni, 29, emptied his bladder in the rear footwell of the vehicle - later telling police he suffers from panic-inducing anxiety affecting his ability to control it.

Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard on April 2 Madaweni was arrested for an unrelated matter and placed in the police car on Talbot Street, Hasland.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said the defendant was “desperate” and asked if he could use the toilet but officers were unable to find a suitable container.

Police were dealing with an incident on Talbot Street, Hasland, when it happened

She said: “Less than five minutes later officers stated the defendant was urinating with his penis out into the rear footwell of the car.

“He was interviewed by police and said he had been out in the town centre drinking but was not drunk.”

The court heard Madaweni was on bail for another matter - when the embarrassing incident happened.

Madaweni’s solicitor told the court: “He did what he was told - he wasn’t difficult with the police. He tied to explain to the police and asked if he could go to the toilet. They said no.

“He tried to hold on but began soiling himself - he apologised to police afterwards. It’s as simple as that. Sometimes, when you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go.”

Madaweni, of Chester Street, Chesterfield, admitted criminal damage.

He was fined £80, made to pay £160 compensation to cover the costs of having the police car professionally cleaned and £85 court costs.

