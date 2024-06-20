Derbyshire’s Serious Violence Partnership joins campaign to remind football fans to ‘Walk Away’
Violence is thought to increase during football tournaments as people come together in busy pubs and bars to watch games, often consuming more alcohol than normal. Research shows that most incidents are caused by small triggers, something as basic as an error in judgement, a spilled drink or a rude comment.
The ‘Walk Away’ campaign aims to equip football fans with practical steps they can take, when safe to do so, to de-escalate a heated situation, including:
• A quick apology on behalf of a friend can help clear up a misunderstanding before things kick off.
• If someone is squaring up or escalating tensions, take them away from the environment to calm down, try to make eye contact when talking them down.
• If things are getting out of hand, seek help from event or bar staff. In an emergency always call 999.
In addition, partners of the VRU have been working with licensed premises, supported by national guidance, to ensure bar and event staff are well prepared to keep people safe.
Chief Constable Mark Roberts, NPCC lead for Football Policing, said: “Football brings us together, and it should be a cause for celebration and comradery.
“We need the support of football fans to stop heightened emotion and tensions spilling out of the pitch and into mindless violence in our communities.
“Split second decisions made in the heat of the moment can have devastating, lifelong impact on everyone involved. Take heed of the message and walk away from violence.”
Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association: “Whether you’re there to watch the football, enjoy some live music, or just a night out with friends, a visit to the pub should be about creating great memories in a safe and inclusive space.
“Walk Away provides a strong message along with simple steps for all pub-goers that might find themselves in a situation that needs de-escalating. We hope this campaign helps to create memorable nights out, for all the right reasons.”