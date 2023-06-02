Derbyshire women beaters and domestic abusers jailed for crimes against females

4 . Lee Payton

Payton, 45, who did not like his “frightened” ex-partner looking at other men on TV sent her 196 messages and calls during a “dreadful case of harassment”. He already had two convictions and three police cautions for “exactly the kind of behaviour” he showed to his latest girlfriend, Derby Crown Court heard. When his harangued ex threatened to end the relationship Payton said he would “kill himself” and in a chilling text message wrote: “I wish I had stabbed you to death.” Payton, formerly of Bamford Road, Inkersall, admitted stalking involving fear of violence. He was jailed for two years. Photo: Derbyshire Police