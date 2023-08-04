Derbyshire woman who who left taxi driver scared to go to work after attempted knife-point robbery is jailed

Keavey Toal, 23, of William Street, Derby, appeared at Derby Crown Court on July 19 when she was jailed for two and a half years after admitting attempted robbery, threatening a person with a bladed article, three counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating and three counts of criminal damage.

After being picked up in the early hours, Keavey Toal handed the driver her mobile phone as collateral, saying she would pay him once she reached her destination in William Street, Derby.

When the car stopped in William Street Toal went into a block of flats before returning two minutes later when she got into the back of the taxi, held a knife to the driver’s throat and shouted ‘give me my phone back or I’ll stab you’. She then demanded the driver hand over his money but after he told her he didn’t have any, she got out of the car and walked back into the flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a victim impact statement, the taxi driver said: “The incident has affected me emotionally and financially.

“I now feel scared every time I go to work. As a result, I’ve had to cut my hours down and I only work during the daytime. These are quieter shifts which has resulted in me losing approximately £200 per week.”

Toal was arrested and denied the offence, which occurred on April 11, 2022, in interview but was later charged with attempted robbery and threatening a person with a bladed article.

She had also been charged with a number of unrelated offences including two counts of criminal damage - on March 25, 2022, when she smashed a glass door at the Royal Derby Hospital and the other on July 6, 2022 when she damaged doors as she tried to force entry to the Aldi store in Coleman Street, Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 6, 2021, Toal assaulted three police officers called to an incident in Derby, and also caused criminal damage to a car after jumping onto the bonnet.

The 23-year-old, of William Street, Derby, appeared at Derby Crown Court on July 19 when she was jailed for two and a half years after admitting attempted robbery, threatening a person with a bladed article, three counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating and three counts of criminal damage.

Detective Staff Investigator Adrianna Wachowska, who led the investigation into the attempted robbery, said: “No-one should feel threatened or scared when simply doing their job but Toal’s actions in the early hours of 11 April 2022 have understandably had a significant and long-lasting impact on the victim.