Derbyshire woman sentenced after her dog launched ‘protracted and frenzied attack’ on 25 sheep

A Derbyshire woman has been sentenced after two incidents – including punching a policeman in the face and a ‘frenzied attack’ by her dog.

Demi Leigh James, 30, of Findern Lane, Willington, was convicted of worrying livestock after her dog was involved in what police officers described as a “protracted, frenzied attack” on 25 ewes near Willington.

Derbyshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Team joined forces with Mercia Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) to investigate the crime, which took place in October 2024.

Officer Bob worked closely with PC James Hall from the Rural Crime Team to complete inquiries in the local community, leading to the successful identification of James.

She was found guilty of worrying livestock at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on June 27 2025. She was fined £60, as well as being made to pay court costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £24. She is now forbidden from taking any dog on agricultural land for the next 12 months.

A little over six weeks after her court appearance for the livestock worrying, the 30-year-old appeared at the same court after admitting to biting a police officer and punching him in the face at Willington’s Mercia Marina on August 13.

She was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and, on August 18, appeared at court – where she was handed a jail term of 36 months, suspended for 12 months. She must also pay compensation of £300, a victim surcharge of £154 and costs of £85.

PC Hall from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Team, speaking about the incident in October, said: “This incident was deeply upsetting, resulted in considerable harm to sheep near a canal tow path, close to the village of Willington. By working with Officer Bob from the local safer neighbourhood team, we were able to identify the woman, leading to her being charged and successfully prosecuted at court. The incident could have been avoided if the owner had taken precautions to keep the animal on a lead. Dog owners must be mindful of livestock in fields when walking animals in the countryside.”

James admitted to biting and punching a police officer.

Inspector Leanne Craig, who leads the policing team for South Derbyshire, said: “Demi James’ behaviour throughout both of these incidents is nothing short of appalling. The bite suffered by the police officer saw the skin broken – while the punch split his lip – and I want to be clear that an attack of this nature will not be tolerated on an officer who puts themselves in harm’s way to keep the public safe.”