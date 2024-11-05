Derbyshire woman prosecuted for waste offences after black bags of rubbish fly tipped

A resident from Barlow was successfully prosecuted by North East Derbyshire District Council for failing in her duty of care to take all reasonable measures to ensure her waste was passed to a registered waste carrier and failing to comply with a legal notice.

The prosecution resulted in a 12 month conditional discharge and her paying victim surcharges.

In December 2023, a member of the public reported finding black bags of fly tipped waste on land off Barlow Lees Lane. The waste contained letters addressed to Ms Richards property. An investigation was opened by the Council Enforcement team.

Ms Richards admitted to passing her waste to a waste collector earlier that month but declined to attend an interview under caution. Ms Richards was issued with a legal notice served under Section 108 of the Environment Act 1995 requiring her to provide further information, but she failed to comply. Ms Richards was then offered a £200 fixed penalty notice to avoid the matter being taken to court which wasn’t paid.

At Chesterfield Magistrates Court on the 17th October, 2024, Ms Richards pleaded guilty to both offences and received a 12 month conditional discharge and victim surcharge of £26.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, Cllr Stephen Pickering said, “If you want to pay someone to collect and dispose of your waste, then it is your responsibility to check to ensure they are a licenced waste carrier. Residents can check if a collector is licenced using the public register on the Environment Agency website.

We, like our residents, will not tolerate fly tipping, and our teams will ensure we investigate thoroughly any instances we see to bring the criminals to justice.

Remember, check the waste carriers licence and ask where they will dispose of your waste. Make sure you get a receipt and make a note of the registration number of the vehicle so if your waste is found fly tipped we can take action against those responsible.”

The Council offers a bulky waste collection, which is excellent value for money and can be discounted by 50% for some means benefits. For more information and to book, visit the website: Bulky Collections - North East Derbyshire District Council (ne-derbyshire.gov.uk)