Derbyshire woman jailed for knife attack on brother
A woman has been jailed after stabbing her own brother during an attack last year.
Police were called to a property in Peveril Crescent, in Ilkeston, on 25 March 2023, after receiving a report of a serious assault. On arrival, they found a man in his 20s with serious stab wounds to his back and chest.
Millie Bryan, 24, was arrested and subsequently charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent. The victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for life threatening injuries including a punctured lung.
Bryan of Buckminster Road, Kirk Hallam admitted the assault and was handed a jail term of 30 months during a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court.