Derbyshire woman charged with murder in connection with disappearance of woman 15 years ago
Izabela, a Polish national, came to the UK in 2009 but stopped contacting family in August 2010, when she was 30 years old. She has never been seen since.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “A murder inquiry was launched two weeks ago and human remains, believed to be Izabela’s, have since been found in the garden of a property in Princes Street, Normanton.
“Five people have been arrested as part of the investigation so far. Anna Podedworna, 39, of Boyer Street, Derby, has now been charged with murder, preventing a lawful burial and perverting the course of justice. She remains in police custody and is due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 6.
“Two other women aged 39 and 43, and two men aged 41 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of murder and all remain on police bail pending further inquiries.”
Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation by offering up to £20,000 for information the charity exclusively receives – via its website or by calling 0800 555 111 – that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the killing of Izabela Zablocka. The reward is available for three months and is due to expire on August 27 2025.
Any information can also be reported directly to detectives via this link.
Alternatively, you can use one of the below methods to speak to police, quoting reference number 25*301240:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.