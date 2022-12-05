Derbyshire woman burgled neighbour to pay off £2,000 cocaine debt
A Derbyshire woman burgled her next door neighbour’s home to pay off a £2,000 cocaine debt with a drug dealer she was “terrified of”, a court heard.
Laura Morris, 37, raided her friend’s house while she was out - stealing a Playstation, an Xbox, tablet and laptop, a court heard.
Chesterfield Magistrates Court heard on November 18 Morris texted her friend and neighbour - who has three children - asking whether she was at home in Model Village, Creswell.
The complainant - who was out at work at the time - noticed her back door had been left open when she returned home later.
Most Popular
A prosecutor said: “She returned home later that evening and realised a number of items were missing from the property.”
After her arrest Morris admitted the burglary, saying she had sold the electrical goods at Cash Converters.
Her solicitor Lisa Tinsley said: “The reason for the items being stolen is at the time Miss Morris was heavily-addicted to cocaine.
“She had run up a debt for around £2,000 with someone she was terrified of.
"She gave the Xbox and the tablet to this male, who she wouldn’t name. They were not recoverable.”
Morris, of Model Village, Creswell, admitted burglary with intent to steal.
Her case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.