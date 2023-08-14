Derbyshire woman banned from driving for 2 years after being 3 times over the legal alcohol limit
A 44-year-old has been disqualified from driving.
By Oliver McManus
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Bethany Boswell, of Lonsdale Grove in Matlock, was convicted of drink-driving relating to an incident on July 15.
She was pulled over by police at 11am that day and provided a roadside reading of 113ug of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath: the legal limit is 35ug. Once in custody Boswell provided a reading of 91ug.
Boswell subsequently appeared before court and was banned from driving for two years: she must also pay a court bill totalling £645.