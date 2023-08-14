News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Derbyshire woman banned from driving for 2 years after being 3 times over the legal alcohol limit

A 44-year-old has been disqualified from driving.
By Oliver McManus
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read

Bethany Boswell, of Lonsdale Grove in Matlock, was convicted of drink-driving relating to an incident on July 15.

She was pulled over by police at 11am that day and provided a roadside reading of 113ug of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath: the legal limit is 35ug. Once in custody Boswell provided a reading of 91ug.

Boswell subsequently appeared before court and was banned from driving for two years: she must also pay a court bill totalling £645.