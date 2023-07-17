News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire woman banned from driving and fined after testing positive for cocaine

A woman from Matlock has received a suspended prison sentence and has been banned from driving after she was found drug driving.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:52 BST

Lucy Victoria Shirely, 41, of Brunswood Road, Matlock was stopped by officers while driving her vehicle on August 27, 2022 after police received intelligence that she was under the influence of drugs. Toxicology reports later showed she was over the drug drive limit for cocaine.

Shirley who did not attend the hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday, July 13, 2023, was found guilty.

She was banned from driving for 42 months, received a prison sentence for 18 weeks suspended for 18 months, ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and fined a total of £774.