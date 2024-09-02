Derbyshire Violence Reduction Unit launches new website to tackle serious violence in the region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Derbyshire Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) has launched its new website, to showcase the work of the Serious Violence Partnership and address the growing concern of serious violence in the Derbyshire area.

The Derbyshire VRU was formed as a proactive response to the rise in serious violence across the region.

Bringing together a wide range of partners from across the community, including police, public health services, education, and local authorities, the unit works to prevent and reduce violence through strategic interventions, education, and support.

The newly launched website serves as a hub for information on the Derbyshire VRU's efforts, offering visitors a detailed look at the interventions and initiatives currently underway. Key features of the website include:

(from left to right) Tremayne Blair, Beth Womersley, Katie Hibberd and David Robinson

Intervention work:

Learn about the Derbyshire VRU’s targeted interventions, which are designed to address the root causes of violence and provide support to those most at risk.

Helpful resources:

Access a wealth of resources, including advice for parents, educators, and community members on how to prevent violence and support those affected.

Latest news:

Stay informed with regular updates on the Derbyshire VRU’s ongoing projects, events, and success stories.

Strategic documents:

The website also provides full access to the Serious Violence Strategy Document and Strategic Needs Assessment, offering in-depth insight into the unit’s objectives and the specific challenges facing Derbyshire in the context of serious violence.

“We are excited to launch this website as a vital tool in our ongoing efforts, to prevent and reduce serious violence in Derbyshire,” said David Robinson, Serious Violence Programme of the Derbyshire VRU.

“By making our work more accessible and transparent, we hope to engage with the community more effectively, provide valuable resources, and ultimately, create a safer environment for everyone in Derbyshire.”

For more information, please visit www.derbyshirevru.co.uk.

For further enquiries please contact the Communications and Campaigns Officer, Beth Womersley, at [email protected].