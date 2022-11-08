Phillip Rose, 68, of Highfield Drive, Ilkeston, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Monday, November 7, 2022 and admitted four charges of selling unsafe goods at his shop, the Catalogue Clearance Company, at Armstrong’s Mill in the town.

The prosecution was successfully brought by Derbyshire County Council’s trading standards, after officers visited Rose’s shop in April last year following information that he was selling unsafe products. During the visit officers seized a total of 753 items including toys, cosmetics and household electrical products including hair straighteners, power tools and robot vacuum cleaners. Examples of the goods were sent for testing and examination with five products found to be unsafe and posing a risk of electric shock.

The court heard that Rose had failed to put in place any steps to check the products he was selling. Rose, who the court heard has ceased trading, received a four-month community order and curfew to be monitored by tag. Magistrates commented that as an experienced market trader Rose should have gained more of an understanding in respect of his trading environment.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Carol Hart said: “Selling unsafe and unregulated goods will not be tolerated in Derbyshire and our trading standards officers will always act when informed of traders who are thought to be selling goods which could affect public safety.

“It’s extremely serious as unsafe products can cause untold damage to people and property, and it’s also unfair on our residents who are parting with their money for products that are not what they seem and to legitimate traders who are working hard to make a living and following the rules.”