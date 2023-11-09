A “controlling” and abusive north Derbyshire man “whipped” the mother of his child with a dog lead and punched her to the head during a violent row, a court heard.

Rhys Mackinnon, 22, attacked his partner of a year-and-a-half while out walking their dog – blaming her when it ran off after being let off its lead.

A prosecutor told Derby Crown Court how the couple’s relationship had quickly deteriorated and be became “controlling”, saying her clothes were “horrible” and she looked “disgusting”.

On June 17 Mackinnon had been drinking vodka when he began shouting at the victim about the dog, the court heard.

Rhys Mackinnon appeared at Derby Crown Court

The prosecutor said: “He ran up behind her with the dog lead in his hand and whipped her to the stomach with it.

"He took her mobile phone and threw it to the side of the rad, causing it to smash."

As two onlookers approached asking if the victim was Ok. The couple walked off, at which point Mackinnon punched his now former partner to the back of the head.

"He followed that with four more punches to the head”, said the prosecutor.

Back at their address the row continued throughout the night and culminated with the defendant pinning the victim to the bed.

The prosecutor said: “During this argument the defendant put his hand over her mouth and said ‘next door were grasses’ and would overhear and call the police.”

After packing up her belongings and leaving Mackinnon phoned the victim 70 times – telling her not to report what had happened to police.

The court heard the defendant’s ex-partner also began receiving calls from unknown numbers.

In a victim personal statement she described having no confidence anymore, adding: “I just want him to leave me alone.”

The court heard Mackinnon had 11 convictions including assault by beating and robbery.

Judge Jonathan Straw said Mackinnon had tried to “dilute” or “minimise” his offending, however his relationship with his daughter was “working”.

He said: “Just think about how difficult that relationship would become if you were in custody for the next 12 months.

"I hope your very young daughter will provide the motivation you need to sort your life out a little bit.”

Mackinnon, of Ash Crescent, Eckington, admitted assault by beating, harassment and criminal damage.