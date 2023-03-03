Derbyshire teenager who left woman requiring ‘round the clock care’ after collision given suspended prison sentence and banned from driving
A teenager who left a woman suffering panic attacks and requiring “round the clock care” after a head-on crash in Derbyshire has been banned from driving and given a suspended prison sentence.
Chloe Lewis-Heaton was driving her Vauxhall Corsa on Ashbourne Road, Mackworth, towards Derby on 14 August 2022 when her vehicle crossed over onto the opposite side of the road.
She smashed head-on into the driver of a Volvo who had no chance to react due to how fast Lewis-Heaton was driving – with witnesses describing the 19-year-old as travelling well in excess of the 40mph limit.
The driver of the Volvo suffered injuries including a broken sternum and had to have surgery on her knee. She required round the clock care following the collision.
In a victim impact statement, she said: “I’d always viewed myself as a confident driver and would always offer to be designated driver. In an instant this confidence was taken away from me.
“I remember being left in a complete state of shock and confusion as I knew there was absolutely nothing I could have done to prevent this from happening.
“When I left the hospital I had to stay with my parents for three weeks. I was unable to live with my fiancé as I needed round the clock care which he couldn’t provide with his working hours.
“I felt entirely useless and in extreme pain in those first three weeks.”
She also explained how the collision had left her feeling anxious and told how she had suffered from several panic attacks since it occurred.
“Although my physical symptoms have improved, I still have a long way to go with my mental health,” she added. “I feel numb or in a sense of shock most of the time. I feel fortunate to still be alive but also really sad about the impact this has had on my life and my family’s life.
“I know in time and with the support of my family and friends things will get easier but it doesn’t excuse the fact that this accident could have been entirely avoided had the other person been driving sensibly and I wouldn’t be left with these lasting impacts on my life.”
Lewis-Heaton, 19, of Home Farm Drive, Derby, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
She appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 1 March and was jailed for 52 weeks, suspended for two years. In addition, she was banned from driving for two years and must take an extended test, ordered to carry out unpaid work and must pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £187.