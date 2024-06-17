Derbyshire teenager taken to hospital with stab wounds after fight on a night out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was seriously assaulted in Derby on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 12.20 am on June 15 in Curzon Street in Derby when a fight reportedly broke out.

On arrival officers found a 16-year-old boy with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment where his injuries were deemed not to be life-changing or threatening.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident but has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Detectives are keen to identify two men who they believe were involved in the incident: they are described as being dressed all in black and riding electric bikes.

Anyone who recognises this description of these men, or with any other information which may assist the investigation should contact Derbyhsire Constabulary quoting reference 24*351109.

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.