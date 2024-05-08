Derbyshire teenager taken to hospital after serious assault
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to an incident in Slack Lane, Derby, about 10.30 pm on Saturday, May 4. A 17-year-old boy was treated for slash wounds by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Detective Inspector, Darren Rumbelow said: “We understand that reports such as this are worrying for residents and would like to offer reassurance that a dedicated team of detectives are investigating the circumstances.
“Whilst we are treating this as an isolated attack, we would urge anyone with concerns to speak to local officers who will be patrolling the area.
“Anyone with CCTV installed, in and around the Slack Lane area, is asked to check their footage in case it has captured something which may assist with our enquiries.
“Equally if you have any other information which may assist this investigation, please do contact us quoting reference 24*261677.”
Anyone who can help with the police enquiries is asked to contact the force on any of the methods below.
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.