Derbyshire teenager in hospital following assault at filling station
Derbyshire Police appeal for witnesses as after a man in late teens has been left in hospital after an assault in Derby.
The incident occurred at the Texaco filling station in Raynesway just after 2am today, November 25, and saw a man attacked by two other men, who ran off from the scene in the direction of the Blue Peter pub.
The victim, a man in his late teens, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the attack – where he remains.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, in particular any drivers with dashcam footage that may have captured the incidents.
Anyone with information that can help the investigation is urged to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 22*689632:
Facebook – send private message
Twitter – direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website – report via website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.