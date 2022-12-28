The 17-year-old was arrested after a 19-year-old man was threatened with a knife during a robbery in the Morledge area of Derby at around 3.45am on Tuesday, December 27. The teenager was arrested close by, and he remains in police custody.

The boy was also arrested in connection with another knifepoint robbery in Corporation Street, at around 3.30am this morning. He is also being questioned in relation to two further knifepoint robberies – one that happened just off Mansfield Road at 2.50am on Christmas Day and a second that happened at 2.30am on Christmas Eve in Chester Green Road. Nobody was physically hurt during any of the robberies.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help with their enquiries – in particular anyone who may have been approached in a similar manner over recent days.

Anyone with any information that may be able to help detectives is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*753418:

Facebook– send a private message to the force Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– report via Derbyshire Police website and online contact form

