A four-month-old baby died in Derbyshire after allegedly being shaken by a 16-year-old who his mother was in a relationship with, a court has heard.

The trial of Carl Alesbrook, now aged 19, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, began yesterday (Wednesday, June 5) at Derby Crown Court.

Alesbrook was charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) and GBH with intent on Elijah Shemwell, who was four months old at the time, between November 18 2021 and January 2 2022 - along with his murder in Belper on January 2 2022. He has pleaded not guilty to each of these charges.

Vanessa Marshall KC, prosecuting, opened the trial by telling the jury that, between mid-November 2021 and early January 2022, Elijah was left in Alesbrook’s care by his mother, India Shemwell.

Elijah Shemwell is pictured here.

Ms Marshall said: “It is the prosecution’s case that this defendant shook Elijah on at least two occasions, resulting in symptoms of brain damage and bleeding to the brain - prior to a final shake on January 2 2022, which caused catastrophic head injuries and his premature death a few days later at the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham on January 5 2022.

“You will also hear, members of the jury, that in addition to the head trauma, this defendant caused rib and limb fractures to Elijah’s body, one to two days prior to his admission to hospital on January 2 2022.”

The court heard from the prosecution that Alesbrook and Shemwell entered into a relationship from around November 18 2021, but that Shemwell also remained “emotionally and sexually involved” with Lee Varney - Elijah’s father.

Ms Marshall said that this caused the “young defendant some understandable frustration at the uncertainty of the nature of his relationship with the mother of Elijah - and may have had some bearing on how he treated Elijah in the way the prosecution says he did.”

The prosecution continued by detailing the events of January 2 2022 - the night on which Elijah was admitted to hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

She said that, at 10.23pm that evening, a 999 call was made by India Shemwell. When asked what was wrong with Elijah, the prosecution told the court that Shemwell said she had just returned home from the shop and he was not breathing very well - and had gone “pale and limp.”

Ms Marshall added that Shemwell then told the responder that Elijah was “not breathing at all, it’s like one gasp every minute - I’m trying to give him compressions but nothing is working.”

The first paramedic arrived at the address at 10.45, and found the defendant performing CPR on Elijah. The paramedic continued to attempt to resuscitate Elijah while a second paramedic arrived at the scene, and they agreed that Elijah needed to be taken to Derby Royal Hospital (DRH).

Ms Marshall told the court that, once the paramedic who first arrived at the scene had moved Elijah into the ambulance - where there was better lighting - they noticed he had bruising on his abdomen, chest and the middle of his forehead.

At 11.14pm that night, the ambulance arrived at DRH, where staff noted that Elijah had gone into cardiac arrest. The court heard from the prosecution that Elijah received intensive treatment and, after three doses of adrenaline were administered, his heart began beating again.

Elijah was subsequently transferred to the QMC in Nottingham in the early hours of January 3 2022. The court heard that Elijah’s family were told that his condition was incompatible with life and, shortly after being baptised on January 5, his life support was removed and he passed away.

Dr Patrick Davies, a consultant paediatrician at QMC, was responsible for Elijah’s treatment. Ms Marshall told the court that Dr Davies found that Elijah had sustained a number of injuries - including some which were identified following a CT scan.

She said that this scan showed that Elijah had suffered a bilateral subdural hematoma, adding that, “in plain language, Elijah was suffering from bleeding from both sides of the brain, with bruising inside the brain.”

Dr Davies also examined Elijah on January 4 2022. The court heard from Ms Marshall that he noted 23 widespread surface injuries across his body and, in his view, said that six of those resulted from medical intervention on January 2 - and the other 17 were caused by inflicted trauma.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by a Dr Hamilton on January 7. The prosecution said they concluded that Elijah’s cause of death was a head injury, relying on a neuropathological exam to reach this verdict.

This examination, according to Ms Marshall, revealed that Elijah had sustained recent subdural bleeding associated with brain swelling. The prosecution added that the post-mortem found that this brain injury caused Elijah to go into cardiac arrest, and the resulting lack of oxygen to his brain then caused further damage and, eventually, his death.

The court heard that a skeletal exam, carried out by a Professor Mangham, found that Elijah had sustained a number of anterior and posterior rib fractures. The prosecution said that Professor Mangham concluded that the majority of the anterior rib fractures could have been caused or exacerbated by chest compressions during CPR - but he added that not all of those fractures would have been. Ms Marshall also told the court that Professor Mangham said that the eight posterior rib fractures were not a result of efforts to resuscitate Elijah - and that these injuries were, in his view, caused on December 31 or January 1.

An assessment of Elijah’s eyes was also carried out by a Dr Malcolmson, during which the prosecution said that they found widespread, multilayer haemorrhages in both eyes. Ms Marshall told the court that Dr Malcolmson had concluded that these injuries were typical of recent abusive head trauma.

Ms Marshall told the court that the examination of Elijah’s brain showed that the recent subdural haemorrhages were most likely to have occured at the time of his collapse on January 2. This assessment, according to the prosecution, identified evidence of an old, healed subdural hematoma where scar tissue has formed. The court heard that this degree of healing would not be consistent with an injury sustained during Elijah’s birth, and was unlikely to have caused the more recent bleeding. Ms Marshall added that this older injury appeared to have been caused some weeks prior to January 2 2022, that it could have occurred after one or more episodes of head trauma, and that the most probable cause was Elijah being shaken - in addition to an impact.

The prosecution said that, having considered the findings of a number of medical professionals, Dr Hamilton’s view was that Elijah had been violently shaken - causing him to suffer a brain injury.

Ms Marshall told the court that Dr Hamilton concluded that the bruises and fractures to Elijah’s torso were indicative of forceful gripping, and his limb fractures were in keeping with flailing during forceful shaking. She added that Dr Hamilton found that the facial bruising was likely to have been caused by an impact to the face, either from blows being delivered, from Elijah striking a surface, or a combination of the two.

Dr Sarah Dickson carried out a full review of medical evidence in the case. Ms Marshall told the court that Dr Dickson said Elijah was not suffering from any structural or metabolic disease that made him more susceptible to bruising or fractures.

Dr Dickson also provided Derbyshire Police with an overview of the cause of Elijah’s injuries. The prosecution said she claimed that medical evidence supported the view that Elijah had suffered abusive shaking, which led to subdural bleeding, on at least three occasions. The court heard from Ms Marshall that the first happened several weeks before his death, the second took place on January 1 2022, and the third happened on January 2 2022 - and was the cause of Elijah’s collapse that day.

This review from Dr Dickson, according to the prosecution, added that Elijah suffered blunt trauma to the face on at least one occasion before January 1, along with multiple impacts to the limbs at some time in the days before January 2.