Derbyshire teenager, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after man, 43, dies following attack in London

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 18-year-old man was arrested in Derbyshire on suspicion of murder after a 43-year-old man was fatally assaulted in Hillingdon, west London on Monday night.

He remains in custody and is set to be transferred to a London police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened shortly before 8.10 pm on Monday, March 4, when police were called to reports of an assault on Dawley Avenue, in London.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Derbyshire yesterday (March 5) following the death of a man in London.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died. His family has been informed but officers are awaiting formal identification.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford, said: “We have launched a murder investigation after a 43-year-old man died in hospital following an assault in Uxbridge in the evening of Monday, 4 March.

“I know this will be concerning to local residents, however I want to reassure them and the man's family that we are working around the clock to establish what has happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Tuesday, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Our investigation is in its early stages and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything out of the ordinary. Please get in touch with police or Crimestoppers.”