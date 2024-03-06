Derbyshire teenager, 18, arrested on suspicion of murder after man, 43, dies following attack in London

A Derbyshire man has been arrested after a murder investigation was launched in London.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Mar 2024, 13:25 GMT
The 18-year-old man was arrested in Derbyshire on suspicion of murder after a 43-year-old man was fatally assaulted in Hillingdon, west London on Monday night.

He remains in custody and is set to be transferred to a London police station.

The incident happened shortly before 8.10 pm on Monday, March 4, when police were called to reports of an assault on Dawley Avenue, in London.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Derbyshire yesterday (March 5) following the death of a man in London.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended and a 43-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later died. His family has been informed but officers are awaiting formal identification.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Woodsford, said: “We have launched a murder investigation after a 43-year-old man died in hospital following an assault in Uxbridge in the evening of Monday, 4 March.

“I know this will be concerning to local residents, however I want to reassure them and the man's family that we are working around the clock to establish what has happened.

“On Tuesday, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Our investigation is in its early stages and I am keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything out of the ordinary. Please get in touch with police or Crimestoppers.”

A special post-mortem examination will be held later this week.