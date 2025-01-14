Derbyshire stalker who followed, photographed and threatened women is jailed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire stalker, who harassed seven women and threatened to rape one of them, has been jailed.

David Brudenell messaged one of the women from a fake Facebook profile for several months, sending her sexually explicit messages which he had super imposed her face on to as well as voice messages.

In July 2024, Brudenell sent the woman a picture he had taken of her showing the clothing she had been wearing that day.

The woman reported the matter to police and investigations traced the account to Brudenell, who was captured on CCTV following her as she walked through Ilkeston.

After he was arrested, Brudenell’s phone was seized and group messages he sent to six other women were found. The messages were all sexually explicit, with some containing pornographic images.

He also phoned one of the women several times, leaving voice mails including one in which he threatened to rape her.

Brudenell was subsequently charged with stalking involving serious alarm distress, harassment and sending an electronic communication that conveyed a message which was indecent or grossly offensive.

The 40-year-old, of Flamtead Road, Ilkeston, admitted the offences and appeared at Derby Crown Court for sentence on January 7 when he was jailed for four years and four months. He was also handed restraining orders preventing him from having any contact with any of the victims.

Detective Sergeant Jack Gibbs, who oversaw the investigation, said: “Brudenell led a campaign of abuse against seven different victims.

“He attempted to disguise his offending through the creation and use of fake social media profiles and subjected the victims to messages of a threatening and sexual nature.

“His behaviour escalated when he physically followed one of the victims, photographed her from behind and sent her the images. When police were made aware of the incident, further victims were identified and helped to support the investigation.”

Detective Staff Investigator Emilia Sterland, the officer in the case, said: “I would like to thank all of the victims for their bravery in coming forward and supporting the investigation.

“Stalking is a deeply invasive crime that can have devastating emotional and psychological effects on victims. This case serves as a powerful reminder that such behaviour will not be tolerated, and offenders will be held accountable.”

DS Gibbs added: “I’d like to thank all of the members of the community who played a crucial role in supporting this investigation and helping to secure Brudenell’s conviction.

“Their vigilance and co-operation in coming forward with information has been instrumental in securing justice for the victims.

“Stalking can occur in a number of ways and in this case there was both physical and cyber stalking.

“Anyone who is experiencing cyber stalking, physical stalking or any other form of online harassment should report it to us immediately. We will support you throughout the investigation as we work to bring the offender to justice."

Derbyshire police shared the following advice for victims of stalking: “If you believe you are being stalked, the main thing is that you speak to someone straight away. To talk to us about stalking, you can contact us on the following:

“Call 101 – or if you are in immediate danger, always call 999, Online - How to report stalking or harassment.

"If you are not ready to speak to us that’s ok. The National Stalking Helpline is there and can offer support and advice. The National Stalking helpline is open from 9.30am-8pm Monday and Wednesday, and from 9.30-4pm Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.”