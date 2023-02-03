Derbyshire speed cameras - locations in Chesterfield, Ikeston, Belper and Buxton where cameras will be in February

Below are the locations for speed cameras throughout north and mid-Derbyshire this February

This month vans are stationed on various roads in Chesterfield, Belper, Staveley, Ilkeston, Buxton and other spots around the region.

However Derbyshire Police warn they will also be parked at other locations across the county.

The images shown are illustrative and they do not show the exact locations of the mobile vans.

For more information visit the Derbyshire Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team website.

