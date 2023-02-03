News you can trust since 1855
B6013 Far Laund

Derbyshire speed cameras - locations in Chesterfield, Ikeston, Belper and Buxton where cameras will be in February

Below are the locations for speed cameras throughout north and mid-Derbyshire this February

By Phil Bramley
21 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 3:01pm

This month vans are stationed on various roads in Chesterfield, Belper, Staveley, Ilkeston, Buxton and other spots around the region.

However Derbyshire Police warn they will also be parked at other locations across the county.

The images shown are illustrative and they do not show the exact locations of the mobile vans.

For more information visit the Derbyshire Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team website.

1. Chesterfield

B6039 Hasland Road

Photo: Google

2. Buxton

St Johns Road

Photo: Google

3. Wirksworth

B5036 Cromford Road,

Photo: Google

4. Somercotes

Clover Nook Road,

Photo: Google

