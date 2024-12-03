He entered a guilty plea after appearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court.

The owner of a Ripley shop has been fined £2,200 and ordered to pay £2,500 costs and a £880 victim surcharge after admitting selling a knife to an underaged person.

The successful prosecution was brought by Derbyshire County Council’s trading standards following an investigation by officers on the team.

Omaid Darwish, 29, who owns and runs Bargain World in Oxford Street, Ripley, appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates on Monday, December 2 to face a charge of selling a Kebo foldable knife with blades to an underage person, contrary to the Criminal Justice Act 1988.

The court heard that a test purchase exercise was carried out at the shop by trading standards officers in May this year during which the sale of the knife was made to a volunteer who was under the age of 18. No age or ID checks were asked for.

In sentencing, Judge Flint said: “Mr Darwish, the law is clear. There is always a risk when a knife gets into the hands of young people, and this risk remains whether it is a despicable zombie knife or a knife which is also considered a tool – knives are dangerous in the hands of youths.”

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Health and Communities Councillor Carol Hart said: “Unfortunately we are hearing about more and more incidents of crime where a knife is involved and the consequences can be devastating.

“It’s so important that we do all we can to keep knives out of the hands of people who want to use them to threaten or cause harm and our trading standards officers are working hard to tackle this issue.

“The law is clear that knives must not be sold to people under 18 years and retailers have a responsibility to check photo ID for proof of age of any customer of age-restricted products.

“I hope that following another successful trading standards prosecution the sentence handed down by the court will act as a strong deterrent and warning to suppliers of age-restricted items like knives.”

Anyone who wishes to report any suspicions of the sale of knives to underage people should report them to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 2231133 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The charges come after in December last year, Ashiquallah Darwish, 53, who ran Bargain World in Oxford Street, Ripley at the time, appeared before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates and admitted a charge of selling a disposable electronic cigarette (vape) to an underage person, contrary to the Children and Families Act 2014 and the Nicotine Inhaling Products (Age of Sale and Proxy Purchasing) Regulations 2015.

He also admitted a further eight charges of possession for supply of vapes that did not comply with UK legislation with respect to volume of nicotine liquid and labelling, contrary to the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016.

The court heard that a sale of a non-compliant vape was made to the test purchase volunteer, with no age or ID checks being asked for. Follow up visits were made to the shop by officers during which more than 200 non-compliant vapes were found.

Ashiquallah Darwish was fined a total of £3,600 and ordered to pay £2,500 costs and a £1,440 victim surcharge.