Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit – stopped in the last week including over-tinted supercars, cloned lorries and a sleepy pub-goer

Pictured here are vehicles pulled over by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit during the last four weeks.
By Ben McVay
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:12 GMT

Incidents included a cloned lorry carrying a vehicle of interest and supercar which had its tints removed at the roadside.

During one call-out officers found a driver “slumped” in his vehicle after being seen “asleep” in the pub.

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The flashy supercar was stopped at Tibshelf on the M1 after passing with no front registration plate and an illegal rear plate.Police say the tinted windows gave just 23 per cent light transmission - the legal minimum is 70 per cent. Police tweeted: "Tints removed roadside".

2. McLaren driver has tints removed at roadside

This flatbed van passed was pulled over by police in Alfreton. Its driver was reported and the vehicle was prohibited until correctly secured.

3. Insecure load on A38

After stopping the wagon in Leabrooks police tweeted: "This cloned Iveco rolling through the county loaded with another vehicle picked up by the skipper. "Some great team tactics resulted in it being stopped with no pursuit or damage and two detained."Reported for numerous offences and vehicle seized!"

4. Cloned lorry loaded with a vehicle of interest - two detained

