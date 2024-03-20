Their drivers were stopped for being under the influence of drugs, having over-tinted windows, driving uninsured and with unsecured loads.
One of them tested positive for cocaine while on bail, while another, banned, driver was on his way to court when he was pulled over.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
Stopped in the last week including drug drivers, tint window wallies, uninsured and unsecured loads Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Driving onto trailer with nothing to secure it
Police said this unsecured load at Tibshelf was "one of the most reckless ones of the week".They added: "Contrary to popular belief gravity is not sufficient to prevent insecure loads falling from vehicles." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Disqualified and uninsured driver stopped for tinted windows
The motorist was pulled over at Tibshelf. Officers tweeted: "Ironically on his way to court for a previous disqualified driving offence!!" Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Window tints removed at roadside
These two drivers had visibility of just 29 per cent and 32 per cent.Police wrote: "Two more examples of tinted windows which were removed and drivers reported."The legal limit for both windscreen and front side windows should be 70 per cent." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit