Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit – stopped in the last month including drink drivers, speeding offences, uninsured and drivers using phones

Pictured here are vehicles pulled over by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit during the last four weeks.
By Ben McVay
Published 7th Feb 2024, 13:40 GMT

Their drivers were stopped for being under the influence and drink and drugs, speeding, driving while banned and uninsured and using phones.

One of them was seen filming himself doing “dance moves” while driving on the M1.

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Drivers stopped in the last month Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Following the Chesterfield collision an area search locates the male on the next street. Found to be over the alcohol limit in police custody after a trip to the hospital.

2. Driver crashes and makes a run for it

Following the Chesterfield collision an area search locates the male on the next street. Found to be over the alcohol limit in police custody after a trip to the hospital. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

After finally being pulled over in Belper the motorist provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis and cocaine. They were also also found to be in possession of cocaine during a search.

3. Driver caught at over double the speed limit fails to stop

After finally being pulled over in Belper the motorist provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis and cocaine. They were also also found to be in possession of cocaine during a search. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

After pulling him over at Tibshelf police tweeted: "One of the worst examples of using a phone we’ve seen. "We gatecrashed his party for some enforcement action".

4. Motorist seen filming himself doing dance moves and singing while driving on the M1

After pulling him over at Tibshelf police tweeted: "One of the worst examples of using a phone we’ve seen. "We gatecrashed his party for some enforcement action". Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

