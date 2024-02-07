Their drivers were stopped for being under the influence and drink and drugs, speeding, driving while banned and uninsured and using phones.
One of them was seen filming himself doing “dance moves” while driving on the M1.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
Drivers stopped in the last month Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Driver crashes and makes a run for it
Following the Chesterfield collision an area search locates the male on the next street. Found to be over the alcohol limit in police custody after a trip to the hospital. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Driver caught at over double the speed limit fails to stop
After finally being pulled over in Belper the motorist provided a positive drug wipe for cannabis and cocaine. They were also also found to be in possession of cocaine during a search. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Motorist seen filming himself doing dance moves and singing while driving on the M1
After pulling him over at Tibshelf police tweeted: "One of the worst examples of using a phone we’ve seen. "We gatecrashed his party for some enforcement action". Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit