Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit – stopped in the last month including drink driver crashes and running red lights

Drivers were stopped for being under the influence and drink, driving with unsecured loads and running red lights
One of them was stopped at an M1 junction running red lights – with 29 points on their licence.
Stopped in the last month including drink driver crashes and running red lights Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Driver found trapped, unconscious and "extremely intoxicated"
Police say members of the public spotted the vehicle in some trees off the A617. They were conveyed to hospital and the investigation is ongoing. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Fuel and gas bottles loose on flatbed
After pulling the vehicle over in Somercotes police tweeted: "Some might say that fuel and propane are not a particularly good mix when insecure on a flatbed truck." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. "Just purchased" vehicle uninsured
Police say the owner had only just bought this car but the insurance company was closed so "she thought she would leave it until the morning". Officers tweeted: "There was only one possible outcome." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit