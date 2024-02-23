News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit – stopped in the last month including drink driver crashes and running red lights

Pictured here are vehicles pulled over by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit during the last four weeks.
By Ben McVay
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 16:52 GMT

Drivers were stopped for being under the influence and drink, driving with unsecured loads and running red lights

One of them was stopped at an M1 junction running red lights – with 29 points on their licence.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Stopped in the last month including drink driver crashes and running red lights

Police say members of the public spotted the vehicle in some trees off the A617. They were conveyed to hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

Driver found trapped, unconscious and "extremely intoxicated"

Police say members of the public spotted the vehicle in some trees off the A617. They were conveyed to hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

After pulling the vehicle over in Somercotes police tweeted: "Some might say that fuel and propane are not a particularly good mix when insecure on a flatbed truck."

Fuel and gas bottles loose on flatbed

After pulling the vehicle over in Somercotes police tweeted: "Some might say that fuel and propane are not a particularly good mix when insecure on a flatbed truck."

Police say the owner had only just bought this car but the insurance company was closed so "she thought she would leave it until the morning". Officers tweeted: "There was only one possible outcome."

"Just purchased" vehicle uninsured

Police say the owner had only just bought this car but the insurance company was closed so "she thought she would leave it until the morning". Officers tweeted: "There was only one possible outcome."

