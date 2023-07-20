Pictured below are scenes from incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended during the last two weeks.
They include, drink, drug and speeding drivers, drug dealing and stolen vehicles.
In one case a motorist was stopped while more than three times over the alcohol limit at 11am.
More from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit is available HERE.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
Scenes from the last fortnight Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Zombie knives and drugs seized
Officers unearthed this shocking cargo after a call from Highways England about the "strange behaviour" of driver at Tibshelf services. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. No front registration plate
Police tweeted: "According to the owner, Lamborghini don't supply a front number plate." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Borrowed motabilty while unlicensed and uninsured
This motability vehicle was stopped in Chesterfield because the person driving it was unlicensed and uninsured. Their parent, who leased it, is having it revoked. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit