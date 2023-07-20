News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit – scenes from the last fortnight including speeding drivers, drug dealing and stolen vehicles

Pictured below are scenes from incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended during the last two weeks.
By Ben McVay
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST

They include, drink, drug and speeding drivers, drug dealing and stolen vehicles.

In one case a motorist was stopped while more than three times over the alcohol limit at 11am.

More from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit is available HERE.

Scenes from the last fortnight

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Scenes from the last fortnight Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Officers unearthed this shocking cargo after a call from Highways England about the "strange behaviour" of driver at Tibshelf services.

2. Zombie knives and drugs seized

Officers unearthed this shocking cargo after a call from Highways England about the "strange behaviour" of driver at Tibshelf services. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Police tweeted: "According to the owner, Lamborghini don't supply a front number plate."

3. No front registration plate

Police tweeted: "According to the owner, Lamborghini don't supply a front number plate." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

This motability vehicle was stopped in Chesterfield because the person driving it was unlicensed and uninsured. Their parent, who leased it, is having it revoked.

4. Borrowed motabilty while unlicensed and uninsured

This motability vehicle was stopped in Chesterfield because the person driving it was unlicensed and uninsured. Their parent, who leased it, is having it revoked. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

