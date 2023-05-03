Pictured below are the scenes of traffic incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended during the last week.
They include everything from the uninsured and unlicensed to drink drivers and suspected vehicle thieves.
One shows a Ford Transit van being recovered after being stolen nearly three years ago.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
The last seven days Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Provisional licence holder
The novice driver was pulled over in Chesterfield with no L plates or supervision Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Noisy car with no number plates
The vehicle, stopped in Repton, also had no exhaust, two illegal tyres and the incorrect insurance Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Over the limit, having driven to Derbyshire from London
Pulled over in Chesterfield and more than twice over the limit Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit