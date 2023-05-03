News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit incidents over the last seven days

Pictured below are the scenes of traffic incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended during the last week.

By Ben McVay
Published 3rd May 2023, 13:19 BST

They include everything from the uninsured and unlicensed to drink drivers and suspected vehicle thieves.

One shows a Ford Transit van being recovered after being stolen nearly three years ago.

The last seven days

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The last seven days Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The novice driver was pulled over in Chesterfield with no L plates or supervision

2. Provisional licence holder

The novice driver was pulled over in Chesterfield with no L plates or supervision Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The vehicle, stopped in Repton, also had no exhaust, two illegal tyres and the incorrect insurance

3. Noisy car with no number plates

The vehicle, stopped in Repton, also had no exhaust, two illegal tyres and the incorrect insurance Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Pulled over in Chesterfield and more than twice over the limit

4. Over the limit, having driven to Derbyshire from London

Pulled over in Chesterfield and more than twice over the limit Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

