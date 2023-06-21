News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit incidents during the last seven days

Pictured are incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended during the last week.
By Ben McVay
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:41 BST

They include drink and drug drivers, dangerously-secured heavy goods vehicles and the uninsured and unlicensed.

During one bizarre incident a motorist was seen travelling at 40mph on the M1.

Incidents during the last seven days

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Incidents during the last seven days

The Bolsover driver was stopped following intelligence from automatic number plate recognition

2. Drink driver more than two-and-a-half times over the limit

The Bolsover driver was stopped following intelligence from automatic number plate recognition

The female driver was arrested on suspicion off drink driving and driving whilst unfit at Tibshelf. Police tweeted: "Take a look at the car and consider how it is that we are not dealing with a fatal RTC."

3. Car seen travelling on M1 in pictured state

The female driver was arrested on suspicion off drink driving and driving whilst unfit at Tibshelf. Police tweeted: "Take a look at the car and consider how it is that we are not dealing with a fatal RTC."

Police tweeted: "Male located and tries to hot-foot it away from one of our finest before being detained. "Refuses to provide a breath test at roadside and custody."

4. "Troublesome and intoxicated customer" at Tibshelf services

Police tweeted: "Male located and tries to hot-foot it away from one of our finest before being detained. "Refuses to provide a breath test at roadside and custody."

