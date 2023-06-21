Pictured are incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended during the last week.
They include drink and drug drivers, dangerously-secured heavy goods vehicles and the uninsured and unlicensed.
During one bizarre incident a motorist was seen travelling at 40mph on the M1.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
Incidents during the last seven days Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Drink driver more than two-and-a-half times over the limit
The Bolsover driver was stopped following intelligence from automatic number plate recognition Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Car seen travelling on M1 in pictured state
The female driver was arrested on suspicion off drink driving and driving whilst unfit at Tibshelf. Police tweeted: "Take a look at the car and consider how it is that we are not dealing with a fatal RTC." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. "Troublesome and intoxicated customer" at Tibshelf services
Police tweeted: "Male located and tries to hot-foot it away from one of our finest before being detained. "Refuses to provide a breath test at roadside and custody." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit