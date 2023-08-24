Here are some of the jobs Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended during the last two weeks.
They include cloned vehicles, banned and drug drivers and dangerous offenders carrying knives.
In one case officers arrested two men found with nasty-looking blades for robbery, GBH and offensive weapons.
See more from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit HERE.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
Scenes from the last fortnight Photo: Derbyshire Police
2. Stopped with these knives - arrested for robbery/GBH and offensive weapons
Police say the owners of these "nasty looking knives" were stopped driving into Nottingham in a stolen car by Notts RPU and @DerbyshireRPU.
Officers arrested two men for robbery/GBH and having offensive weapons. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Late for work - caught doing 102mph on the M1
Police followed the driver of this car, running late for work, on the M1 near Tibshelf.
Their average speed was 102mph. Officers tweeted: "Driver also tries to refuse to provide a drug wipe until the handcuffs start to come out." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Driver on bail from four forces for going equipped to steal
Officers say this Audi was carrying five young men on the M1 near Heath when their suspicion was roused. They said in a tweet: "Not unfounded as driver on bail from four forces for going equipped to steal. "Well not welcome here either." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit