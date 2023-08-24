News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit incidents – Drugs, dangerous weapons and cloned vehicles

Here are some of the jobs Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended during the last two weeks.
By Ben McVay
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:46 BST

They include cloned vehicles, banned and drug drivers and dangerous offenders carrying knives.

In one case officers arrested two men found with nasty-looking blades for robbery, GBH and offensive weapons.

See more from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit HERE.

Scenes from the last fortnight

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Scenes from the last fortnight Photo: Derbyshire Police

Police say the owners of these "nasty looking knives" were stopped driving into Nottingham in a stolen car by Notts RPU and @DerbyshireRPU. Officers arrested two men for robbery/GBH and having offensive weapons.

2. Stopped with these knives - arrested for robbery/GBH and offensive weapons

Police say the owners of these "nasty looking knives" were stopped driving into Nottingham in a stolen car by Notts RPU and @DerbyshireRPU. Officers arrested two men for robbery/GBH and having offensive weapons. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Police followed the driver of this car, running late for work, on the M1 near Tibshelf. Their average speed was 102mph. Officers tweeted: "Driver also tries to refuse to provide a drug wipe until the handcuffs start to come out."

3. Late for work - caught doing 102mph on the M1

Police followed the driver of this car, running late for work, on the M1 near Tibshelf. Their average speed was 102mph. Officers tweeted: "Driver also tries to refuse to provide a drug wipe until the handcuffs start to come out." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Officers say this Audi was carrying five young men on the M1 near Heath when their suspicion was roused. They said in a tweet: "Not unfounded as driver on bail from four forces for going equipped to steal. "Well not welcome here either."

4. Driver on bail from four forces for going equipped to steal

Officers say this Audi was carrying five young men on the M1 near Heath when their suspicion was roused. They said in a tweet: "Not unfounded as driver on bail from four forces for going equipped to steal. "Well not welcome here either." Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

