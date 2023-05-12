Pictured here are incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended over the last week.
They include drug offences, drink drivers, crashed motorists who left the scene and those who failed to stop for police.
In one bizarre case a 69-year-old man was pulled over who had never had a licence in 50 years of driving.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
The last seven days Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Driving for 50 years with no licence
The driver of this vehicle - pulled over in Derby - has never passed a test despite being 69 years old and having been driving for over 50 years Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Arrested for possession with intent to supply and drug driving
The motorist's bad driving draws the attention of police and after being pulled over in Chesterfield officers see "lots of controlled drugs on open view" Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Driver crashes into lamp post and leaves scene
After crashing into a lamp post in Leabrooks the driver of this Mini was located a short time later at their home address. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit