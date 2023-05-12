News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit: Incidents attended over the last 7 days including drug offences, drink drivers, crashed motorists

Pictured here are incidents Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit have attended over the last week.

By Ben McVay
Published 12th May 2023, 11:54 BST

They include drug offences, drink drivers, crashed motorists who left the scene and those who failed to stop for police.

In one bizarre case a 69-year-old man was pulled over who had never had a licence in 50 years of driving.

The last seven days

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The driver of this vehicle - pulled over in Derby - has never passed a test despite being 69 years old and having been driving for over 50 years

2. Driving for 50 years with no licence

The motorist's bad driving draws the attention of police and after being pulled over in Chesterfield officers see "lots of controlled drugs on open view"

3. Arrested for possession with intent to supply and drug driving

After crashing into a lamp post in Leabrooks the driver of this Mini was located a short time later at their home address.

4. Driver crashes into lamp post and leaves scene

