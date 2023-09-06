News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit during the last seven days - including thieves, drunk drivers and those wanted for serious offending

Pictured here are a few scenes attended by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit over the course of the last week.
By Ben McVay
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST

They include cloned vehicles being driven by thieves, drunk drivers, the unlicensed and uninsured and those wanted for serious offending.

Your can see more from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit HERE.

The last seven days

1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The last seven days Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The occupants went to ground in Spondon, leaving the car parked on a side street. Police tweeted: "If you want your car back call us!"

2. Stopped in Derbyshire after fleeing Nottinghamshire force

The occupants went to ground in Spondon, leaving the car parked on a side street. Police tweeted: "If you want your car back call us!" Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

After being spotted in Weston Underwood the car was abandoned following a short pursuit. The occupants disappeared but the vehicle was recovered along with numerous freshly stolen goods.

3. Cloned Passat out breaking into vans

After being spotted in Weston Underwood the car was abandoned following a short pursuit. The occupants disappeared but the vehicle was recovered along with numerous freshly stolen goods. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

Officers received a tip-off that they were driving from Loscoe to Smalley while drunk. Police say the driver blew 45 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath and then failed to provide a sample in custody.

4. Flatbed driver over the limit

Officers received a tip-off that they were driving from Loscoe to Smalley while drunk. Police say the driver blew 45 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath and then failed to provide a sample in custody. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

