Pictured here are a few scenes attended by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit over the course of the last week.
They include cloned vehicles being driven by thieves, drunk drivers, the unlicensed and uninsured and those wanted for serious offending.
Your can see more from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit HERE.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
The last seven days Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Stopped in Derbyshire after fleeing Nottinghamshire force
The occupants went to ground in Spondon, leaving the car parked on a side street. Police tweeted: "If you want your car back call us!" Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Cloned Passat out breaking into vans
After being spotted in Weston Underwood the car was abandoned following a short pursuit. The occupants disappeared but the vehicle was recovered along with numerous freshly stolen goods. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. Flatbed driver over the limit
Officers received a tip-off that they were driving from Loscoe to Smalley while drunk. Police say the driver blew 45 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath and then failed to provide a sample in custody. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit