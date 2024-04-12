They include unlicensed drivers and those on drugs – as well as those trying to escape and with over-tinted windows.
In the case of one motorist, his window tints allowed visibility of just six per cent.
1. Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit during the last month
Drug and unlicensed drivers, police pursuits and window tint offences Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
2. Driver runs and claims car is stolen
The driver of this car, pictured here in Ilkeston, fled and sent his partner back to claim it was stolen. Police tweeted: "Allegation disproved with minutes and true ID of driver confirmed. "We will see you soon don’t fret!" Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Found over the cocaine and cannabis limit after intelligence-led stop
This car was stopped in Somercotes after allegedly speeding past an unmarked police car. The driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis and was arrested. Photo: Google
4. Driver arrested after fleeing on foot
The vehicle was spotted travelling erratically in Ilkeston.After a short pursuit the occupants took to their feet through Shipley Park. However the driver was arrested. Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit