Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit: Drivers pulled over in the last month

Pictured below are motorists stopped by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit in October and November.

By Ben McVay
34 minutes ago

They include drivers caught speeding, in stolen cars and high on drugs and booze.

One did a "Maverick" style fly-by past police – with speeds in excess of 140mph recorded before he was stopped.

For more visit Derbsyhire Roads Policing Unit’s Twitter page.

1. Derbsyhire Roads Policing Unit

Photo: Derbsyhire Roads Policing Unit

2. Too much tint

This posh sports car was pulled over in Tibshelf because the front windows only let in 18 per cent of light - with the legal limit being 70 per cent

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

3. Three times the legal drink drive limit

The driver of this Mercedes collides with a tree and "totals his 71 plate car" at Owler Bar. Luckily, no serious injury

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

4. 14-year-old female behind the wheel

The Ford Focus - with no lights on and all over the road - was pulled over on A617 Pleasley. Officers tweeted: "Vehicle appears to be failing to stop before the driver begins struggling with the gears. "Vehicle stopped and driver found to be a 14 year old female . We were not expecting that!"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

