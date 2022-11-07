Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit: Drivers pulled over in the last month

They include drivers caught speeding, in stolen cars and high on drugs and booze.
One did a "Maverick" style fly-by past police – with speeds in excess of 140mph recorded before he was stopped.
1. Derbsyhire Roads Policing Unit
Drivers pulled over in the last month
Photo: Derbsyhire Roads Policing Unit
2. Too much tint
This posh sports car was pulled over in Tibshelf because the front windows only let in 18 per cent of light - with the legal limit being 70 per cent
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
3. Three times the legal drink drive limit
The driver of this Mercedes collides with a tree and "totals his 71 plate car" at Owler Bar.
Luckily, no serious injury
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit
4. 14-year-old female behind the wheel
The Ford Focus - with no lights on and all over the road - was pulled over on A617 Pleasley. Officers tweeted: "Vehicle appears to be failing to stop before the driver begins struggling with the gears.
"Vehicle stopped and driver found to be a 14 year old female . We were not expecting that!"
Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit