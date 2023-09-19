Derbyshire roads: council appeal after more than 50 drain covers stolen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 50 drain covers have been stolen from roads in Derbyshire in the last month, mainly in Breaston and Borrowash, but also other areas of South Derbyshire.

Each missing drain cover is dangerous for all road users, especially those on bikes or motorbikes. And each replacement costs in the region of £300.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “We are facing a real issue with people stealing drain covers. We are very worried that a serious accident could be caused by these illegal actions.

“We also have to replace each one that is taken, and that costs time and takes our roadworkers off other jobs to go out and replace them.

“I’m appealing to everyone in Derbyshire to report any suspicious activity to the police. We report each one taken to the police so please let them know if you have any information on these thefts.”

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity around the drain covers or has any information on the thefts is asked to contact Derbyshire police on any of the methods below.

Website – crime reporting tools on Police website: use Police online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the Police contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101