Derbyshire residents warned after spike in scam calls – with criminals posing as police officers to steal money

A spike in scam calls has led to Derbyshire Police issuing a warning to residents – with criminals posing as police officers in a bid to defraud people of money.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police have received reports of scam calls from fake police officers across the county – and have urged residents to stay vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraud.

A force spokesperson said: “This is a scam where the caller claims to be a police officer, giving names such as DC John Marston, DC James Madison, DC Mark Reilly or DC Martin Johnston. They say they're investigating unauthorised use of the person's bank card and advises them to keep the call secret - a key tactic in fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you receive a call like this, never give out any person information and hang up the call immediately. This type of call is linked to courier fraud, where victims are encouraged to withdraw cash and give the money or bank cards to a courier who has been arranged by the 'police officer' to assist with the investigation. In some cases, the victim has been told to withdraw this in euros from a currency.

Derbyshire residents have been urged to stay vigilant.

“The police will never contact you asking for banking information or to withdraw money to aid an investigation.”

They added: “Criminals will often target areas where they know elderly or vulnerable people live, so please share this message with your friends, family and anyone who may benefit from this advice.

“If you or someone you know receives a call of this nature, please report it to us as soon as possible so we can identify the areas being targeted to alert local banks and communities. If you're using the same phone you received the scam call on, please wait five minutes to hear a dial tone before calling us or your bank via the number on the back of your card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you receive a call, text or email that asks for personal information, money or financial details, take a moment before doing anything. If you're not sure, hang up the phone, delete the email and close the door.”