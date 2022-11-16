Derbyshire residents urged to stay vigilant after car thieves targeting same model strike across the county

Derbyshire Police are appealing for information after three reports of Suzuki Jimny vehicles being stolen in the Derbyshire Dales.

The first theft happened sometime between Sunday October 23 and Monday October 24 from Crossland Road at Hathersage.

The second is believed to have taken place between 8.00pm and 8.45pm on Sunday, October 30 on Hassop Road, Hassop. The third was reported to have taken place overnight between October 30 and Tuesday, November 1 from Main Road at Grindleford.

Derbyshire motorists have been warned to protect their vehicles.

At this stage it is not known if the incidents are formally linked, but enquiries are being carried out and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity.

Residents, especially those who own a Suzuki Jimny, have been urged to remain vigilant, with officers issuing the following crime prevention advice:

Always leave your vehicle locked and alarmed if possible.

Review your home or business security and consider investing in CCTV, security gates or sensor lights to alert you when someone walks near your vehicle or enters the driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use a steering wheel lock or pedal lock.

Consider fitting an after-market approved immobiliser.

Never leave the vehicle’s keys in the ignition, in the same outbuilding as the vehicle, or near your front door inside your home.

Park in a locked garage, secure car park or well-lit area if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consider having windows etched with the vehicle registration number or use an invisible ink marker pen to mark these details and your postcode on the underside frame of the vehicle.

Make a note of the chassis number.

Fit a vehicle tracking system.

Be vigilant when using your vehicle for anyone taking an interest in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information which may help with enquiries should contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22*634336:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101