Derbyshire residents urged to stay safe online by police after reports of Facebook scam

The police have called on Derbyshire residents to stay vigilant online amid rising reports of a new Facebook scam.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:24 GMT- 1 min read

The Derbyshire Police Online Safety Team have issued a warning for administrators of Facebook pages, or small businesses, tradespeople or charities with Facebook accounts or pages.

They urged users not to interact with the kind of notification recreated below. These look like they are from Meta regarding violations on your page, but they are a form of scam.

The notification from ‘Feedback Meta 2535709’ reads: “Dear admin page. You need to claim your page because it has been found to be engaging in activity that violates the Facebook Page’s Community Standards Guidelines.

Facebook users were urged to be cautious.
“For your protection, not everyone on Facebook can see or use your page.

“Confirm that you are the owner of the account by clicking the following link.

“According to Facebook’s community standards, you have 24 hours to complete these steps to prevent your account from being permanently disabled.

“Thank you for helping us improve Facebook maintenance. Best regards, Meta Community Standards Team.”

Always remember to stop and think when you receive notifications like these, and if you have any doubt, do not click the link.

For more information on how to keep safe online, visit Action Fraud 's website here.