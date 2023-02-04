Derbyshire residents allowed home after incident which saw man arrested '"on suspicion of explosive offences"
Residents have been allowed back into the homes after properties were evacuated following an incident in Belper
Police confirmed that all residents whose properties were evacuated following the incident are now able to return to their homes.
A force spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone affected for their patience and for their assistance throughout today.
“Enquiries are continuing into the items found at the address, however, we are able to confirm that this is not being treated as a terrorist incident and there are no wider risks or concerns regarding the safety of the public.
“Further information will be released as and when available and appropriate.”
Officers attended an address in Acorn Drive in Belper shortly after 6pm on Friday after police were called to reports of a concern for the safety of a man.
The house was searched and a number of suspicious items were discovered, Derbyshire Police said.