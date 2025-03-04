Derbyshire resident slapped with fine for allowing dog to roam unaccompanied next to busy road in residential area

A Derbyshire dog owner has been hit with a fine for allowing their pet to roam unaccompanied and off lead next to a busy road in a residential area.

A Killamarsh resident has paid a £100 fixed penalty notice for breach of the district wide dog control Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

A North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) spokesperson said: “The Environmental Health Enforcement team received evidence in January 2025 that the dog was allowed to roam unaccompanied, off lead, next to a busy road in a residential area.

“The owner was issued a with the fixed penalty notice and a Community Protection warning letter.”

The dog owner was issued a £100 fine. Credit: NEDDC

The Dog Management PSPO introduced measures to help enforce responsible dog ownership in public spaces across the North East Derbyshire District.

The district wide PSPO makes it an offence in NEDDC to:

Allow a dog to foul without picking it up.

Not have the means to pick up.

Fail to put a dog on a lead when asked to do so by an authorised officer (for example, by a council officer or Derbyshire Constabulary)

Have more than six dogs in your control.

Allow dogs in designated play areas, multi-use games areas, skate parks and gym equipment areas where clearly stated by Council signage as being a ‘dog exclusion zone’ or similar.

Allow dogs to be off leads whilst on roads, pavements, footways, pedestrianised areas, cemeteries and churchyards.

Allow dogs to be off leads on any land within a recreation area, sports ground, field, park or pitch where clearly stated by Council signage as being a ‘dogs on lead area’ or similar.