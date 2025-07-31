Derbyshire rapist who plied teenage girls with alcohol and cigarettes jailed

A man who groomed and sexually abused two young girls two decades ago, has been jailed.

Darren Kay plied the girls with alcohol and cigarettes, gaining their trust, before going on to sexually assault and rape them.

The victims who are now in their 30s were young teenagers when Kay, then in his 30s, abused them between 2004 and 2006.

Kay’s offences went undetected for almost 20 years, until one of the victims saw him in public and the memories of what happened to her came flooding back.

Following this report, the other victim also came forward and an investigation was launched in 2022.

Kay attended a voluntary police interview and, in December 2022, was charged with multiple sexual offences against the girls.

The 56-year-old of Hill Top, Bolsover denied the charges and was sent to trial at Derby Crown Court.

A jury found him guilty of two counts of rape, one count of digital penetration, and three counts of sexual touching against a child between the ages of 13-15.

On June 27, a judge handed Kay a 12-year prison term and granted indefinite restraining orders to protect the victims in the case.

Detective Sergeant Mark Webb, who oversaw the case said: “I want to commend the two very brave women in this case, who had already lived with the trauma of what Kay had done to them for 20 years and then had to wait a further three years from their initial report to police to the case being heard at court.

“The sentence given highlights the seriousness of what Kay did to these women, when they were just young girls.

“His actions were predatory and calculated, and something he clearly thought he could get away with.

“Kay prolonged the suffering of the women he abused by denying the charges against him and forcing them to endure a trial.

“To anyone reading this who may have also suffered sexual assault or abuse, whether now or in the past, please do speak to someone. There is help available, whether you wish to involve the police or not.

“If you do feel able to contact us, we will always listen, investigate and support you through the process.”

Derbyshire police has a dedicated Rape and Sexual Assault reporting tool where members of the public can report something that's happened to them, or to someone else. Members of the public can report offences anonymously, without providing their details.

Anyone who wishes to report sexual violence in Derbyshire can also use the usual crime reporting tools by sending a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page or calling 101.

The Derbyshire SARC provides free, confidential healthcare, and compassionate support for adults who have experienced any form of sexual assault. Their helpline is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year and can be contacted on 0300 223 0099.

The SARC takes self-referrals, as well as referrals from professionals, and can make sure victims get the help, support and guidance they need.

SV2 is another Derbyshire based organisation who support victims of sexual violence. They can be contacted online https or via their advice line 01773 746 115 (open 8am – 5pm).