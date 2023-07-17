Derbyshire rapist who left three survivors suffering panic attacks, insomnia and recurring fears, jailed for 24 years

Parkin, 35, of Uttoxeter Road, Derby, forced three survivors of his attacks to bravely recount their ordeals after denying the offences – but a jury at Derby Crown Court saw through his lies and found him guilty of rape, stalking, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault.

As well as 24 years in jail, he was also handed an extended eight-year licence period due to the danger he posed. He must also sign the sex offender’s register for life and was handed restraining orders preventing him from having any contact with the three survivors.

The court heard the devastating impact Parkin’s crimes have had on the three women. In a victim impact statement, one of the survivors said: “Every day I am still realising the effects of the crimes that have been committed towards me. I can see that these will last for a profound period of time, if not forever.

“I have very vivid flashbacks. This often leads to panic attacks at home and in public places. I still often have very restless nights with reoccurring dreams of me and my family being murdered by him.”

Another told the court: “I now struggle with insomnia and when I do manage to sleep I have constant nightmares of feeling trapped or trying to get home but being unable to do so as I am lost in woods. I also have nightmares of Rob being released from prison and him coming to my house and trying to get in or him sitting in the bushes at the back of the house, watching me.

“I may have breath in my body and be alive but you have taken my life in so many ways.”

Another survivor said she is still struggling with her confidence, adding: “It still pains me to this day to talk or express my awful experience. I’m still slowly getting my confidence back. I actually didn’t realise how much it still affected me until I entered a new relationship which took a lot to even contemplate starting.

“I really struggle with trusting people as I still have that thought in my mind that I’m going to be physically or mentally hurt. I have a lot of mental scars and a few physical scars that are a constant reminder of what I experienced.”

Detective Constable Adam Redfern, who led the investigation, said: “It is abundantly clear the devastating impact Parkin’s behaviour has had on these three women. I hope that the outcome of the case will offer some form of closure as they continue to rebuild their lives and leave the dark cloud Parkin’s actions has placed over them for too long.

“I cannot praise the bravery of these three women enough, for initially reporting these traumatic incidents, and then subsequently being forced to relive that very trauma, at court. They have been resolute throughout the trial and should be proud of the strength they have found.”

